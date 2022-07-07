Islamabad Police to Punish Misbehaving Public Transporters

Islamabad Police will now take strict action against public transporters for misbehaving with customers, not completing the route, or overloading vehicles. A report states that the department has formed special teams and placed them throughout the city to enforce the rules.

The department will issue fines to public transport vehicles for overcharging, misbehavior, and non-completion of their respective routes. It will also terminate the licenses of drivers involved in such misdemeanors.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Announces Big Discount on Tickets During Eid

Upon special instructions of IGP (Islamabad) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Police has set up a Help Line (051-9261992, 93 or 1915) to address the issues pertaining to public transport. The helpline will remain active round the clock.

Zonal DSPs have also been given special instructions to assume a stern stance against unruly public transport vehicles. IGP claims that these steps are for the welfare of daily commuters who use public transport.