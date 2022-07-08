Zong Brings International Calling Bundles on Eid-Ul-Adha Exclusively for Saudi Arabia Mobily Network

On the joyous occasion of Eid, Pakistan’s digital and cellular frontrunner, Zong 4G, continues the legacy to bring the best-in-class International Dialling bundle to Saudi Arabia. The international dialing bundle will be able to add to the joy of Zong 4G’s customers by keeping them connected at all times to their families and friends.

Connecting Pakistanis with their beloved family members in Saudi Arabia, the company’s subscribers can choose from a wide array of bundle packages that serve their needs and suit their budgets. The special bundles are available for both prepaid and postpaid connections. Zong 4G’s prepaid customers can subscribe to bundles for PKR 100+taxes and PKR 250+taxes to get 15 and 40 call minutes respectively for one week.

While both postpaid and prepaid customers of Zong 4G can get 90 and 250 call minutes for one month by subscribing to special Monthly Bundles for PKR 500+taxes and PKR 1,000+ taxes respectively.

For activation of these special IDD bundles, Zong subscribers can dial *6911# or visit the online store on the official website.

“Zong 4G is a customer-centric company, that is cognizant of evolving needs of its valued customers. The international dialing bundle is a testament to our aim to offer an unmatched experience to our subscribers to remain connected with their loved ones in Saudi Arabia (Mobily), especially during Eid festivities,” shared the Zong spokesperson.

Being the digital leader of the country, Zong 4G offers the widest coverage to connect millions both nationally and internationally. The company’s motto ‘let’s get digital’ resonates well in the’ which gives people to connect with loved ones anywhere in the world.

The company also has launched the ‘Zong IDD Mera Apna Bundle’, which allows subscribers to create their own international direct dialing bundles.