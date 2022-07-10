Morning Flights Suspended at Lahore Airport

After failing to deal with birds to prevent the incidents of bird strikes at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to ban airlines from operating flights at a specific time of the day.

According to details, the CAA has ordered both domestic and international flight operators to avoid taking off and landing at the airport between 5-8 AM from 11 July to 15 September.

ALSO READ Sindh Develops Vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease

CAA has also decided to use special chemicals to cull earthworms in the premises of the airport and its adjoining areas. It has also directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to properly dispose of the garbage from the areas near the airport.

CAA has also decided to launch comprehensive campaigns on electronic, print, and social media platforms to raise awareness among the public regarding the issue.

Last month, it was reported that a large number of birds at the runways of Lahore airport affected domestic and international flight operations, resulting in the cancellation of dozens of flights.

A few days later, the CAA had also issued the statistics of bird strikes at all airports in the country. As per CAA’s data, a total of 622 incidents of bird strikes had taken place in the country, of which 198 occurred at Lahore airport alone.