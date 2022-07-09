Punjab to Restart ‘Murghi Paal’ Scheme After Massive Success

The incumbent Punjab government has decided to restart the “Murghi Paal” scheme after Eid-ul-Azha.

The PTI-led former provincial government had started the initiative. The new government suspended the project after coming to power. However, the government is now restarting the scheme due to its massive popularity among the public.

According to the details, 300 sets of poultry comprising of five hens and a rooster will be given at a discounted price of Rs. 1,400 to the deserving families.

It must be noted here that the government not only has reduced the subsidy given by the PTI government on each set by 50% but it has also decreased the number of households by half.

Since the start of the scheme, Poultry Research Institute has distributed over 2.5 million hens and roosters among deserving families at a subsidized price of Rs. 1,050 for each set of poultry.

Each bird weighs around 900 grams. The birds need no special diet for growth. Hens normally start laying eggs after two months, allowing each family to bag 220 to 250 eggs per year.