Honor X40i Launched with 50MP Dual Cameras for $238

Honor has launched the cheaper X40i ahead of the main X40 lineup. As the name says, it is a direct successor to last year’s X30i and also a cheaper version of the upcoming Honor X40.

Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

Compared to last year, you get an LTPS panel instead of IPS, which brings better colors and brightness. It is still a 6.7-inch screen with 1080p resolution, but it no longer has a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The device is quite light at only 175 grams and it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The design has been updated as well and now you get two overlapping main camera rings and a glittery rear panel.

Internals and Storage

The Honor X40i has a weaker chipset compared to last year. You get MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC instead of Dimensity 810 with 8 to 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

The phone will boot Magic UI 6.1 on top of Android 12.

Cameras

This year, the phone has two cameras instead of three including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera. The camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 FPS and 60 FPS.

The punch-hole cutout houses an 8MP selfie camera for video calls and Face Unlock.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is no different at 4,000 mAh, but fast charging has been upgraded to 44W (up from 22.5W).

Honor X40i is only available in China at the moment for $238.

Honor X40i Specifications