Macroeconomic Stability Top Priority of Govt: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Wednesday assured the business community to address their issues on a priority basis with regular communication and consultation during a meeting with a delegation of businessmen.

He stressed that macroeconomic stability is the top priority of the government and the government is committed to ensuring financial discipline through effective and business-friendly policies to achieve economic growth.

The delegation was led by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Shakeel Munir and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) President Chaudhry Naeem A Rauf.

The members of the business community apprised the minister of multiple issues related to taxation in the federal budget 2022-23 in various sectors. They requested resolving their issues and sought the support of the government for bringing efficiency to various sectors.

The finance minister welcomed the businessmen and acknowledged the contribution of the business community to the growth of economic activity in the country.

The minister expressed the resolve of the government to promote business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, senior officers from the Finance Division and FBR, and representatives of various business sectors attended the meeting.