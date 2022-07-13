Oppo to Launch Two New Foldables and Find X5 Pro This Year

Renowned Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has just revealed Oppo’s roadmap for the rest of 2022. The company reportedly plans to launch a new Find X5 phone as well as two new foldable phones later this year.

According to the tipster, Oppo could launch a new variant for the Find X5 Pro as soon as August. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, but no other specifications were revealed. It will be an enhanced version of the current Find X5 Pro with minor upgrades, but there is no confirmation just yet.

It is also unclear whether the upcoming Find X5 Pro will get a limited edition, similar to Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition which was made in collaboration with Kodak in 2021.

Oppo is also working on new foldable phones for 2022, one of which will be a successor to the Find N. It may be called Find N2 and DCS says that this device is codenamed “White Swan”. Oppo also has a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rival in the works, a clamshell foldable codenamed Dragonfly.

Oppo is also expected to announce ColorOS 13, Oppo Watch 3, Band 2, and more this year. The company will likely hold a major launch event for its foldable phones, where we may also see a few wearables and accessories.

The new Find X5 Pro is expected to come out in August while the foldable could debut in September.