PM Orders Early Restoration of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday took notice of a technical fault in the 969-megawatt Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project and directed the concerned authorities to restore the power station at the earliest.

The premier, who chaired a high-level meeting on the matter, was briefed in detail on the nature of the problem and the progress of the rehabilitation work.

The prime minister was informed that the closure of the 3.5 km long Tailrace Water Tunnel affected power generation from the powerhouse, which caused disruption in the supply of 969-megawatt electricity to the national grid.

Taking stern notice of the incident, the premier directed to conduct an inquiry into the incident through a reputable international firm, besides ensuring the early revival of the plant.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the meeting that the government is introducing an effective mechanism for pre-qualification, third-party monitoring, and evaluation of companies to ensure transparency and quality of the development projects.

Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and other concerned officials attended the meeting.