You Can Now React with More Emojis on WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently added the ability to react to messages with emojis and now the social network is improving the feature with a new update. Up until now, you could only react with six emojis, but now you will be able to do so with any emoji and skin tone.

This is only a minor change, but still a step in the right direction for WhatsApp, especially since it’s a highly requested feature. After the update, a plus icon will appear next to the default set of six emojis, letting you choose from the entire selection.

The feature was spotted earlier by WABetaInfo through a beta version of WhatsApp. This is what it will look like.

As with every other update rollout, it will take a few days before it becomes available to everyone. But since the global rollout has already started, it will not be long before it becomes available on your phone. Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp to get the newest features.

In related news, WhatsApp is also increasing the upload limit from 100MB to 2GB. WhatsApp groups can now have up to 512 people and you can also mute specific users in group calls. Cover photos and video chat avatars are coming soon as well.