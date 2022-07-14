Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Launched with 45 Day Battery for $100

Soon after launching a range of new premium smartwatches, Amazfit is now focusing on the budget segment with the new GTS 4 Mini. As the name says, it is an ultra-thin and light smartwatch with a plethora of sports modes and a promising battery life.

The screen is a 1.65″ AMOLED panel with curved edges on all sides, enabling a 70% screen-to-body ratio. It has support for Always On Display, but it reduces the battery life by a few days. It has 5ATM water resistance, which is good enough against light splashes. There is a variety of watch faces to choose from for AOD.

The sensors on the back bring 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. It can automatically detect 7 different sports activities and remind you to turn out workout mode. It also has support for five major global positioning systems for precision tracking outdoors.

There is a 270 mAh battery onboard that can last up to 15 days normally and up to 45 days on battery saver mode with AOD off. You can choose between several colors for the silicone straps including Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, and Moonlight White. According to Amazfit, these colors make the watch “a fashion statement that complements all outfits”.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini will be available with a starting price of $100.