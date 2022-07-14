Cut-off Yields on Fixed Rate PIBs Soar by Up To 27 BPS

The cut-off yields on the fixed-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) were up by 3-27 basis points (bps) in the auction of the paper on Thursday.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government raised Rs. 145 billion against a target of Rs. 150 billion.

The yield on three-year PIBs went up by 3bps to 14 percent, the SBP’s PIBs auction result showed. The yield on five-year paper soared by 27 bps to 13.45 percent.

The government raised Rs. 13 billion against a targeted amount of Rs. 50 billion for the three-year paper. Against the five-year paper, the government raised Rs. 132 billion against a target of Rs. 50 billion.

The government rejected all the bids received for the 10-year and 15-year papers. The 20-year and 30-year papers did not attract any bids.