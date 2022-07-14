WhatsApp will let You Add Voice Notes to Status Updates Soon

WhatsApp is looking to enhance status updates on the app through a future update. As spotted by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp beta version for Android (2.22.16.3) introduces the ability to add voice notes to status updates.

The new type of status updates will be called “voice statuses”. As the name says, this will let you add voice recordings to your WhatsApp status. Take a look at the screenshot below.

The update will add a new button at the bottom of the status tab. The button with the microphone icon will quickly let you add voice notes to your status updates. Just like the usual status updates, voice statuses will only be shared with the people you choose in your privacy settings. The voice notes will be end-to-end encrypted like all other messages and media shared on WhatsApp.

The feature is still under development, so it is unclear when it will arrive on the stable version of WhatsApp. But since it is already a part of WhatsApp Beta, it is confirmed to arrive on the main app sooner or later.

In related news, WhatsApp is also working on a shortcut for watching status updates directly through the chat list. This will make sure you don’t miss out on anyone’s recent updates in case you forget to check the status tab.