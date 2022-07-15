SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Edges Up 0.01%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended 14 July 2022, recorded an increase of 0.01 percent due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 200.53 percent during the week ended 6 July 2022 to 200.55 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,732 and Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888 decreased by 0.05 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively. The consumption of the income group of Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517 remained unchanged, however for the group Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 increased by 0.02 percent and 0.01 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.86 percent) items increased, 05 (9.81 percent) items decreased, and 17 (33.33 percent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included potatoes (4.72 percent), chicken (4.45 percent), Sufi washing soap (1.59 percent), match box (1.55 percent), cooked daal (1.43 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.17 percent), rice basmati broken (1.14 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (1.12 percent), gur (1.08 percent), curd (1.07 percent), salt powdered (0.92 percent), garlic (0.81 percent), milk fresh (0.76 percent), cooked beef (0.67 percent), tea Lipton yellow label (0.65 percent), pulse moong (0.65 percent), cigarettes capstan (0.57 percent), eggs hen (0.56 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.54 percent), tea prepared (0.45 percent), onions (0.26 percent), beef with bone (0.26 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.25 percent), mutton (0.24 percent), pulse masoor (0.22 percent), energy saver (0.17 percent), shirting (0.08 percent), pulse mash (0.05 percent) and long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.04 percent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include tomatoes (24.55 percent), bananas (2.82 percent), pulse gram (0.67 percent), LPG (0.46 percent) and mustard oil (0.05 percent).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 33.12 percent mainly due to an increase in diesel (141.46 percent), petrol (119.61 percent), onions (89.33 percent), pulse masoor (88.60 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (78.92 percent), mustard oil (75.72 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (73.01 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (72.44 percent), washing soap (59.93 percent), chicken (52.61 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), pulse gram (51.14 percent), garlic (40.54 percent), LPG (39.95 percent) and pulse mash (31.01 percent) while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (43.42 percent), sugar (15.13 percent), gur (2.41 percent) and pulse moong (2.09 percent).