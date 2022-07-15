US Trade Chief Underscores Importance of Economic Partnership with Pakistan

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Friday acknowledged the need for increased cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in traditional and modern sectors.

The minister held a virtual meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. The US Trade Representative underscored the importance of economic partnership between Pakistan and the US and stressed on unlocking the trade potential between the two countries with special emphasis on the sectors of agriculture and digital trade.

He further emphasized on holding the US-Pakistan Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council meeting to further deepen the economic ties.

The minister appreciated the leadership of Katherine Tai in view of the rapidly changing global trade dynamics and wished her a speedy recovery from Covid-19.