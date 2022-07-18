KSE-100 Falls by 700 Points Due to Political Uncertainty

Pakistan equities witnessed a panic-struck selling spree in the early hours of trade on Monday over political uncertainty after key by-elections in Punjab.

Bears took control of Pakistan’s stock market after PTI thrashed PML-N on Sunday, gaining at least 15 of the 20 seats vacated by the disqualification of PTI members who voted for Hamza Shehbaz as Chief Minister of Punjab.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index appeared bearish from the opening bell and immediately dropped into the red zone after shedding over 700 points during the first few hours of intraday trade, with banking, cement, and fertilizer the top negative contributors on the bourse at the time. The KSE-100 index initially opened on a negative note. By 1:40 PM, the top bourse stood at 41,334 points, down by 740 points or 1.76 percent.

Market experts are of the view that the political uncertainty taking roots once again may potentially impact the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) bailout program.

Meanwhile, the dollar resumed its continuous rise against the rupee today, gaining Rs. 4.3 in interbank trade. Since April 11, the greenback has gained Rs. 32.3 versus the PKR.

This is an intraday market update.