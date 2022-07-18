Pakistan, Indonesia Need to Enhance Bilateral Trade: Envoy

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio Sunday said there is a need to further enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Indonesia.

There is an annual trade of $4 billion between the two countries, which needs to be further increased, he told the media.

The ambassador said that the Indonesian embassy is organizing a five days cultural exhibition starting on July 20th to strengthen religio-cultural and civilizational relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The cultural conference will be held under the auspices of the Indonesian Embassy Islamabad and Lok Virsa on the theme of “A Confluence of Civilization between Indonesia and Pakistan.

This five-day cultural exhibition will be held at Shakarparian, Lok Virsa Islamabad, and will continue till July 24th.

The ambassador said that the purpose of this cultural exhibition is to bring Pakistan and Indonesia closer culturally and to introduce the new generation to their heritage.

The ambassador said that Pakistan and Indonesia have vast opportunities for the promotion of education and added that Indonesia gave the most scholarships to Pakistani students this year.