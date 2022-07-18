Realme 9 Launched in Pakistan Rivaling Redmi Note 11

It seems that we are going backward with the Realme 9 series in Pakistan. First, we got the Realme 9 Pro+, then came the Realme 9i and now we finally have the vanilla Realme 9. The phone has just made its official debut in Pakistan and is available for purchase on Daraz and other retail websites.

Compared to the Realme 9 Pro+, the vanilla model has the same 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor is still underneath the display and the design is completely identical as well. However, the standard Realme 9 brings new Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, and Stargaze White color options.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC with 6 to 8GB RAM but only a single 128GB storage variant. Unlike the Pro+ model, the vanilla Realme 9 does have a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

You also get a 108MP main camera instead of 50MP, but this is based on a smaller sensor without OIS. It is paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP selfie camera remains the same, but you get a larger 5,000 mAh battery at the cost of slower charging at 33W (down from 60W).

As mentioned earlier, Realme 9 is now available on Daraz and other retailers. Pricing is yet to be announced but we will update this space as soon as it is revealed.

Realme 9 Specifications