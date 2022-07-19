Islamabad Police to Update Its E-Challan System

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has decided to update its e-challan system to take action against offenders more effectively. During a meeting, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, highlighted the rise in vehicular indiscipline on the roads and called for revamping of the e-ticket system to address the problem.

He stated that, in case of an offense, the vehicle owners will be notified via SMS immediately, and will face strict legal action if they fail to submit their challan fees.

IGP further stated that the used car buyers must register their cars in their name shortly after the purchase, otherwise the system will generate the challan in the previous owners’ names, causing them unnecessary stress.

According to details, e-challans are applicable to violations such as over-speeding, signal jumping, driving without lights, aggressive driving, excessive exhaust fumes, use of cellphones while driving, and seat belt and helmet violations.

IGP ordered the department to assume a strict stance against all such violations to ensure proper enforcement of the law.