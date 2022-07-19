Hybrid Cars Starting at Rs. 2 Million in Pakistan

A massive rise in fuel prices has wreaked havoc across Pakistan, forcing people to shift to cheaper means of transportation. Resultantly, the demand for hybrid cars is rising.

While new hybrid cars are out of reach for most buyers, certain options in the used car market are relatively cheap, which makes them an appealing choice. This article lists down all hybrid cars that are available for less than Rs. 4 million.

Note: The prices of these cars are relative to their condition. This article will highlight a price bracket for each hybrid car in the interest of clarity.

Honorable Mentions

Honda Freed

Toyota Sienta

Suzuki Xbee

Nissan Dayz Highway Star

8th Generation Honda Civic

Lexus CT200h

Honda Spike

Toyota Corolla Axio Hybrid

Toyota Aqua – Starting Price: Rs. 2.2 Million

A favorite among car enthusiasts for its sleek design, Toyota Aqua is one of the most popular hybrid cars in Pakistan. Like Nissan Note, Aqua is frugal, yet powerful, but is better than its adversaries in many ways including reliability, overall performance, and resale value, to name a few.

According to owners’ comments, Aqua offers a fuel economy of around 18 km/l in the city and around 23 km/l on the highway. However, the fuel economy can change drastically — for better or worse — depending on the driving style.

As per various listings, older Aqua models start from Rs. 2.2 million, while newer models are priced well-above Rs. 4 million.

Honda Fit — Starting Price: Rs. 2.2 Million

Honda Fit is a competitor to the Toyota Aqua. It even bests Toyota’s hybrid hatchback in terms of practicality and spaciousness. Although, due to its lack of popularity, its reasonably priced and well-kept examples are hard to find.

The car is reasonably powerful, well-equipped, and offers a fuel economy of up to 16 km/l in the city and up to 21 km/l on the highway. It is available in Pakistan at prices ranging from Rs. 2.2 million to well-over Rs. 4 million. However, some high-mileage, yet nicer examples of Honda fit are available for around Rs. 3 million.

Toyota Prius — Starting Price: Rs. 2.4 Million

It bears mentioning that since Toyota Prius is the oldest hybrid car in Pakistan, certain examples of it are even valued well under Rs. 2 million. However, most such cars can be a hassle to own, and are, therefore, not included in this list.

Reasonable kept examples of Prius are available for around Rs. 2.5 million, while the newer and top-tier plugin hybrid models have price tags as high as Rs. 8 million. At the former price point though, Prius is a great car.

It is roomy, comfortable, reliable, performs well, and has a strong resale value. Moreover, it offers a fuel economy of up to 16 km/l in the city and up to 24 km/l on the highway, as reported by several owners. With these particulars, Prius qualifies as a total package.

Suzuki Wagon R FZ Hybrid — Starting Price: Rs. 2.4 million

K-cars are high in demand due to their small engines and amazing fuel economy. A good example is the Suzuki Wagon R FZ Hybrid which may be underpowered for hill stations and long routes, but it is an ideal car for daily driving in city traffic.

Along with being compact, comfortable, and well-equipped, Wagon R Hybrid has an impressive fuel economy of 26 km/l in the city and around 30 km/l on the highway, as reported by owners on various forums.

The car is available in Pakistan at prices ranging from Rs. 2.4 million to Rs. 3 million, which makes it one of the cheapest hybrid cars in Pakistan.

Nissan Note — Starting Price: Rs. 3 million

Nissan Note has witnessed a rise in popularity in recent years. It is a compact, yet spacious and well-equipped car that promises optimal fuel economy while being easy to live with.

Its 1.2-liter hybrid petrol powertrain is efficient enough to save a lot of fuel expenses even with daily city driving, yet powerful enough to take a small family on occasional road trips. According to owner claims, Note’s fuel average is around 16 km/l within the city and around 21 km/l on the highway.

Used Nissan Note models start from Rs. 3 million, while freshly imported models are priced well-over Rs. 4.5 million. However, an older model can be had in good condition between Rs. 3.4 million to Rs. 3.8 million.

Honda Vezel — Starting Price: Rs. 3 Million

Pakistanis have developed a liking for crossover SUVs in recent times. While hybrid-powered crossovers are an ideal choice, most hybrid-powered crossovers are unfortunately too expensive.

Honda Vezel is still the only hybrid crossover in Pakistan that combines comfort, performance, practicality, and reasonable price in one package. It is a well-equipped SUV that offers a fuel economy of around 15 km/l in the city and around 20 km/l on the highway.

Vezel falls in a Rs. 3 million – 6 million price bracket, with newer models priced higher. However, nicer and slightly high-mileage examples can be had for around Rs. 3.8 million.