Minister Wants an End to Anti-Islam Propaganda Against Family Planning and Vaccination

Federal Health Minister, Abdul Qadir Patel, has lamented the fact that there are still some elements in society that are trying their best to discourage the public from family planning and vaccination against COVID-19 and polio by portraying the two concepts against Islam.

Addressing a seminar organized in connection with World Population Day, the minister said that family planning and vaccination against coronavirus and polio have complete support from scholars belonging to all schools of thought.

Polio workers are employed for Rs. 1,000 per day during the vaccination campaign to save young children from permanent disability. In some parts of the country, people are still reluctant to get their children vaccinated against polio. Moreover, citizens apprehensive about the polio vaccine have so far killed 60 polio workers all over the country.

Millions of doses of different coronavirus vaccines were imported. They are being administered to the citizens without any cost. Still, there are thousands of men who are against receiving the COVID-19 vaccine because they fear they would become infertile after getting vaccinated.

Referring to the UN report titled ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ published on the occasion of World Population Day, the minister said that Pakistan’s population will increase by 56% from the current 220 million to 366 million by 2050.

He also suggested everyone with the desire to have more children relocate to countries where the population of Muslims is extremely low.