IPL Franchises Buy All 6 Teams in South Africa’s New T20 League: Reports

The new South African franchise T20 league is set to become a mini-Indian Premier League (IPL) as all six teams in the competition have been bought by owners of various IPL franchises.

According to details, owners of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants have been successful in their bids to buy teams in the newly-announced tournament.

While Cricket South Africa (CSA) has maintained that the owners of the franchises will be announced by the end of the month, reports have revealed that the ownership of all six teams has already been decided after the team auctions.

Sources further revealed that Mumbai Indians will get the Cape Town team while Chennai Super Kings are set to be the new owners of a Johannesburg-based team.

Furthermore, Delhi Capitals will own the franchise based in Pretoria while Lucknow Super Giants are interested in the Durban-based franchise. Port Elizabeth-based franchise is expected to be handed to the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad while Rajasthan Royals are likely to own the team from Paarl.

The inaugural edition of the new South Africa T20 league is set to be played in January 2023. The tournament is expected to clash with the new league launched in the UAE and it will be interesting to see which players will take part in the two new leagues.