Pakistan, China Discuss Expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan

The senior officials of Pakistan and China on Monday exchanged views on extension of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan to promote economic development and prosperity.

China’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood. The two sides exchanged views on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, humanitarian assistance by Pakistan and China to Afghanistan, and other matters of mutual interest.

ALSO READ Norwegian Envoy Underscores Need for Promotion of Economic Ties with Pakistan

The foreign secretary also stressed the importance of de-freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and facilitation of banking operations to ease the economic hardships of the Afghan people and help build a sustainable economy.

The foreign secretary further underlined the importance for the Afghan side to address the international community’s expectations regarding inclusivity; respect for the rights of all Afghans, including girls’ education; and effective counter-terrorism measures.

The foreign secretary underscored that the international community’s focus should not be diverted from the dire situation in Afghanistan owing to events taking place elsewhere. While emphasizing continued constructive engagement and practical cooperation with the interim Afghan authorities, the foreign secretary highlighted the central role of platforms such as Troika Plus and Six Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan in advancing shared goals.

ALSO READ Barrick Gold To Invest $7 Billion in Reko Diq Project

Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong appreciated the important and constructive role played by Pakistan in the context of Afghanistan. Both sides agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity.