Norwegian Envoy Underscores Need for Promotion of Economic Ties with Pakistan

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas Tuesday said Norway and Pakistan enjoy excellent relations and these need to be further promoted, especially on economic fronts.

The envoy called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division.

The minister welcomed the ambassador and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. He highlighted Pakistan’s friendly relations with Norway and said that both countries enjoy admirable bilateral relations.

The finance minister shed light on the economic policies and priorities of the present government for sustainable and inclusive growth.

The finance minister extended full support and cooperation of the present government to enhance the economic relations between both countries.