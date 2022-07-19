Snapchat is Coming to Desktops for the First Time

Snapchat has never been accessible outside of smartphones even though all of its rivals have had web versions for ages. But that is finally changing today as Snapchat has finally announced a web version for all its users.

Snapchat for Web will let you log into your account, chat with your friends, and even call them from the desktop. Snapchat Plus subscribers will get access to it first. For those unaware, Snapchat Plus is a recently announced premium tier for Snapchat that gives access to exclusive features such as Story Watch Indicator, custom themes, icons, and more.

The downside to Snapchat for Web is that it will only work with Google Chrome and has no support for Apple’s Safari browser. It will also work with other browsers based on the Chromium engine such as Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, and numerous others.

Although Snapchat was launched as a smartphone-focused app, the company’s product head Nathan Boyd says that a web version makes sense since people are using computers frequently. The web app only lets you text and call, but Snapchat also plans to add AR lenses and more in the future.

Now that Snapchat has entered the desktop market, it will be competing against rival giants like Discord and WhatsApp and it remains to be seen how well it holds up.