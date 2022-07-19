Updated Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme to be Rolled Out Within a Week

The government’s low-cost housing finance scheme Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) has been put on hold temporarily due to changed market conditions and for better targeting, the Finance Division said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

The Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are currently working on reshaping the scheme and it will be rolled out within a week, the statement added.

The Finance Division assured that the investments already made by the general public through the scheme remain protected.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had recently said that the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme is being reshaped, hinting that the hold on disbursements might be lifted soon.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had instructed banks to put further disbursements under the scheme on hold from July 01, 2022, till August 31, 2022.

“Government of Pakistan is considering to review/revise features of subject Scheme in light of recent developments in the macroeconomic scenario. Accordingly, banks/DFIs/MFBs are advised to put further disbursements under MPMG on hold from July 01, 2022, till August 31, 2022,” the central bank said in a circular.