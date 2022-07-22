Aisha Humera Given Acting Charge of NITB Executive Director

The federal government has given the acting charge of National Information Technology Board (NITB) Executive Director to Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Chaudhry.

Sources said that the Prime Minister’s Office has given the approval to give acting charge to Aisha Humera Chaudhry.

The position fell vacant in July last year when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not extend the contract of Shabahat Ali Shah.

Recently, the MoITT, after conducting interviews, forwarded names to the cabinet for appointment to the slot. The cabinet had approved the name of Sohail Munir but he reportedly declined the offer given by MoITT due to which the appointment was delayed.

NITB ED is a lucrative position because the officer automatically becomes a member of PTCL, Ignite, and National Telecom Corporation (NTC) Boards.