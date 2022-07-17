Appointment of NITB Executive Director Delayed Once Again

The appointment of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) Executive Director has been delayed once again as the Prime Minister’s Office has sent back the summary for the appointment of a new Executive Director to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT).

According to MoITT sources, the summary has been returned due to Saleem Munir, the top candidate of the three-member panel of candidates, getting a job in an IT firm in Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ Govt Approves Auction Advisory Committee for Spectrum Auction With ISI Representatives

According to MoITT, the ministry is determined to make an appointment for this post as soon as possible and the IT Minister is taking a personal interest in this regard. Sources said that the names of the remaining shortlisted candidates will now be considered and the ministry will send a new summary to the Prime Minister’s Office soon.

The post has been vacant for the past one year and about a month ago, the IT Ministry finalized the panel of three candidates and sent it to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval. The MoITT had shortlisted 13 out of 313 applicants and 10 candidates appeared before a four-member selection board.

It is worth mentioning here that the Executive Director is the official head of the NITB. The cabinet had given additional charge of Executive Director to Syed Husnain Abbas Kazmi in July 2021, who also holds the post of Director General Administration.