Food Delivery Service Jovi Suspends Operations in Pakistan

Jovi, a small food delivery service, announced on Thursday that it is temporarily suspending its operations in the country.

In a press release, the company said that it is suspending operations due to the uncertain political and socio-economic circumstances in Pakistan, leading to uncertain market response and high inflation.

However, the company said that it would be coming back soon with the latest and more innovative features.

“We would further like to reassure you that any news on any social media platform regarding our permanent closure of services is not accurate. Our professional and technical teams are working day and night to enhance your experience for the coming future,” the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently Airlift, a leader in q-commerce in Pakistan, announced that it is shutting down operations in the country owing to its inability to raise new money.

Back in June, Careem suspended its food service in Pakistan saying that “it will look to restart the service again in the future when the economic condition is more favorable in the country.”

SWVL also halted its intracity shuttle service in major cities across Pakistan in June, a few days after announcing a plan to downsize 32 percent of its workforce.