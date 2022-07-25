Govt Gives Go-Ahead to Resume Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Loan Disbursements

The government on Monday gave the go-ahead to resume disbursements to already approved cases under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) housing finance scheme.

Announcing the decision, the Finance Division said in a tweet that banks have also been asked to reduce their spread over KIBOR.

Finance Division has today conveyed its permission to resume disbursements to already approved cases under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme( MPMG). Banks have also been asked to reduce their spread over KIBOR.#SBP #miftahismail — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) July 25, 2022

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced on Friday that the government will continue the low-cost housing finance scheme for all those whose loan applications have been approved and who have paid advances.

The minister further said that the government is still in the process of reshaping the scheme to make it cheaper and more widespread. This revised scheme will be rolled out soon.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had instructed banks to put further disbursements under the scheme on hold from July 01, 2022, till August 31, 2022.