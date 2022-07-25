Pakistan’s E-commerce Market Expected to Cross $7 Billion in 2022

The President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Muhammad Shakeel Munir, stated that Pakistan’s e-commerce market was projected to cross $7 billion in 2022 and around $9 billion by 2025.

Speaking at a training session on e-business on the Amazon platform organized by the ICCI and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Munir remarked that Pakistan is emerging as a promising market for online business.

He said the global e-commerce market was projected to cross $5 trillion in 2022, while online retail sales are expected to exceed $6 trillion in 2023. Therefore, the Pakistani business community must try to secure a significant share in the expanding market to enhance trade and exports.

The ICCI President said that both buyers and sellers now have access to a larger market, thanks to Amazon, and they should take full advantage of this opportunity to grow their businesses.

Moreover, the pandemic afforded the e-commerce market significant growth while offline businesses suffered. This ultimately created new opportunities for the development of e-commerce, Munir highlighted.

He stressed that Pakistani traders must not compromise on the quality of their products to earn the confidence of consumers.

Munir also urged the government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of power as e-commerce and online businesses cannot flourish in an environment of frequent power outages. He also suggested that the government expand the information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure nationwide.