Apple Watch 8 to Come With Improved Design and New Rugged Model

The next-generation Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to launch in the coming months. This smartwatch will have a different look than previous models that were circular or square-shaped.

In the coming months, it is expected that the company will be launching a high-end Apple Watch Pro as well. According to Mark Gurman, a tech reporter for Bloomberg, the smartwatch will come with an updated design. He called it an evolution of the current rectangular design.

The high-end Apple Watch Pro will come with a bigger screen and will be larger than before so it will only be suitable for a few customers that feel comfortable with it. It will also include advanced features to go along with it other than the basic ones included in the regular Apple Watch.

The company has chosen a more durable titanium alloy for the body as reported. Along with it, some other features such as health and fitness are also updated. The new Power Mode will help increase battery life, which could last several days with a single charge.

Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged Apple Watch Pro are expected to launch officially this year. Other updates including the specs of these wearables will be leaked/revealed later.

