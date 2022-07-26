Vivo Y30 5G Launched With 5,000 mAh Battery for $240

Vivo has quietly announced a new budget 5G phone called the Y30 5G. The phone has only arrived in Thailand for now but should become available in other markets eventually.

Design and Display

Upfront, it has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch for a selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. The screen is a 60Hz 720p panel with support for face unlocking through the selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the power button.

Internals and Storage

Internal hardware includes MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC with 6GB of virtually expandable RAM and 128GB of storage that can be extended by up to 1TB through a microSD card.

For software, you get Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 skin on top of Android 12.

Cameras

There are only two cameras on the back including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera for the bokeh effect. This camera can record videos at up to 1080p at 30FPS.

The selfie camera is a wide-angle 8MP lens that can record 1080p 30 FPS clips.

Battery and Pricing

Sadly, there is no fast charging (only 10W) available, but at least you get a sizable 5,000 mAh battery that can easily last up to two days.

Vivo Y30 5G costs $240 in Thailand, but the price could differ once it arrives in other regions.

Vivo Y30 5G Specifications