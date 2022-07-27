Cabinet Defers Decision on Appointment of SBP Governor

The federal cabinet on Wednesday deferred the summary put up by the Finance Division for the appointment of the new State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor.

The meeting of the federal cabinet was held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The cabinet deferred the summary presented by the Finance Division and instead decided to form a 6-member committee to review the shortlisted names.

The Ministry of Finance had forwarded six names to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat for the appointment of a new Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The names included DMG officer, Dr. Saeed Ahmed, former International Monetary Fund (IMF) official, Aasim M. Husain, SBP Acting Governor, Dr. Murtaza Syed, Bank of Punjab (BoP) President, Zafar Masood, former SBP Deputy Governor, Muhammad Jameel, and former SBP Governor, Muhammad Ashraf Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the three-year term of Dr. Reza Baqir, which ended on May 4, Dr. Murtaza Syed, the senior-most deputy governor of the central bank, assumed the office as acting governor.