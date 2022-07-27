Moto Razr 2022 to Come With Massively Improved Battery and Specs

Motorola will launch its latest foldable, Moto Razr 2022, on August 2. The company has started giving teasers on social media which show that the specs of Moto Razr 2022 are way better than expectations.

For the first time, Moto Razr will feature a flagship chip, namely Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. The Moto Razr 2022 will feature a 6.7-inch P-OLED FHD+ foldable screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The cover display on the back is about 3-inch which is larger than the previous Razr.

Talking about its camera, the device will come with a 50-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel (ultra-wide) dual-camera setup. The front camera is 32-megapixels for selfies and video calls. This device will feature 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In a Weibo (Chinese social media platform) post, a Motorola official teased that the battery capacity of the Moto Razr 2022 is 3500mAh battery. It means that the new foldable will have better battery life unlike its predecessors, Moto Razr 2 and Moto Razr. The battery capacity of the Moto Razr was 2510mAh and the Moto Razr 2 was 2800mAh.

It shows that Moto Razr 2022 has improved its battery capacity which is comparable to the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 i.e. 3595mAh as rumored.