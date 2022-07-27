Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 Teasers Leaked on Twitter

Samsung is going to launch new foldable phones, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 soon. The company has announced to schedule the next big Unpacked event on August 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PKT), which will include a bunch of new announcements including the features and other details of the Samsung foldable.

One of the teasers of Samsung’s Z-series was leaked on Twitter by @chunvn8888. According to the teaser, “Flex is greater than Flat.” Only a glimpse of the upcoming devices is visible without revealing the details of their design, it seems like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are similar to their predecessor’s designs, the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3.

The upcoming foldable phones are more expensive than the last year’s models mainly due to rising component costs.

Samsung Newsroom, the official communications channel of Samsung, has also posted a video that shows the automated factory has started producing Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) panes for its foldable phones.

It says,

In just a short time, phones that can fold and flip have gone from a nostalgic memory to cutting-edge mobile technology. Combining an iconic design with modern functionality, foldable phones have flipped back into mainstream popularity – and this trend is only expected to continue.

The prices, specifications, and other features of the new foldable phones are not revealed yet they will be revealed on August 10 at the company’s unpacked event. We will keep you posted on any new leaks/teasers about these foldable phones.

via GSMARENA