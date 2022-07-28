Hyundai’s Upcoming Electric Car Will Compete With Suzuki Swift

Hyundai Motor Group is quickly covering ground in the international electric vehicle (EV) market with attractive new models. As per a recent update, the company is developing a new entry-level EV that will replace the Hyundai i10.

The Korean automaker claims that its new EV will have a starting price around the equivalent of Rs. 4.8 million. At the said price point, the EV’s direct competitors will be Volkswagen e-Golf, Honda e, Renault Zoey, Mini Cooper EV, and other similar cars.

It bears mentioning that Hyundai and Kia both already have small and affordable EVs in their global lineups, namely, Hyundai Kona EV, Kia Soul EV, and Kia Niro EV. However, those are just electric variants of petrol-powered EVs.

Hyundai seeks to launch at least 11 new EVs on bespoke platforms. It has a target of more than 1.87 million EVs by 2030. Hyundai plans to compete with other automakers such as Ford, Tesla, General Motors, etc. all of whom are developing mass-market EVs.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 have already been fairly successful in the international market. The company plans to ride that wave of success and create its mark as a top contender in the economy EV market.