Suzuki Clears the Air Regarding Factory Shutdown Reports

After Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also issued an official notice, refuting reports regarding its plans to shut down production for any period other than the non-production days (NPDs).

The notification reads:

The company would like to clarify that as of today, there is no plan for plant shutdown. The production schedule of the company and any non production days (NPDs) remain contingent on a number of external factors. The company is actively monitoring its production and operations, and is closely working with the government and SBP to alleviate the present challenges.

Like other car companies, PSMC had also announced NPDs earlier to adjust to slow imports of CKD kits. Recently, Toyota IMC issued a notification that it will refund customers who had booked cars in the recent past, along with a 100 percent markup. PSMC has made no such announcement thus far.

PSMC is Pakistan’s biggest automaker by sales and production volume. However, those figures are likely to witness a drop as the whole industry feels the effects of crippling inflation.