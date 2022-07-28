NEPRA Approves K-Electric’s Request for Rs. 11.37 per Unit Monthly Increase

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a price hike of Rs. 11.37 per unit for K-Electric (KE) in a hearing. However, the final decision on the matter will be announced later after the data is further scrutinized by the regulator.

KE had requested an increase of Rs. 11.38 per unit in the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) only for June in a hearing chaired by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi.

KE officials stated that the price of electricity production increased last month because of the use of a much higher volume of furnace oil and Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for electricity production.

NEPRA officials said that lower gas pressure had rendered electricity production from three plants expensive, and the reduction in gas pressure has had an effect of Rs. 645 million.