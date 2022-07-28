WAPDA Receivables From Central Power Purchasing Agency Cross Rs. 234 Billion

The receivables of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) have reached Rs. 234.144 billion.

WAPDA Hydroelectric’s main source of revenue comes from the sale of power to CPPA-G, which makes partial and unreliable payments against WAPDA Power Sale Invoices, according to official documents available with ProPakistani.

Due to partial and unreliable payments, the Power Sale receivables of WAPDA from CPPA-G have reached Rs. 234.144 billion. The last modification of the Generation License was made by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on April 07, 2020, and the present Generation License of WAPDA Hydroelectric comprises 24 Hydel Power stations having aggregated installed capacity of 17,368 MW.

The documents reveal that 21 hydel power stations having an installed capacity of 8,420 MW are currently in operation. The 21 power stations contribute cheap Hydel Energy to the national grid, but the CPPA-G is unable to make full payment.

The net generation of WAPDA hydel power stations is 30,858 GWh annually. Neelum Jhelum 969 MW & Satpara 17.4 MW are not included in WAPDA Hydroelectric Generation License and are being operated individually. Moreover, the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower company is responsible for the O&M of Neelum Jehlum, and the Government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) is responsible for the O&M of Satpara Dam.

WAPDA’s prospective projects include the stage of Dasu (2,160 MW), Keyal Khwar (128MW), Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower projects (1,530 MW), as well as Multipurpose Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam projects.