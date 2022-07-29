Govt to Start Wind and Solar Power Projects: PM

The government is planning to initiate wind and solar power projects to produce six to seven thousand megawatts (MW) of electricity.

This was informed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting with the delegation of the Pak America Business Forum.

Prime Minister said that the coalition government had prioritized the state over politics and took charge at a critical time. He said that the government had to take tough decisions to avert default and make an economic recovery.

He told the delegation that Pakistan was focusing on reducing power generation on fuels and shifting towards renewable energy. The government is taking action on a priority basis to initiate wind and solar power projects to generate 6,000-7,000 MW of electricity.

This would help cut down the imports of the country as a major portion of the import bill is due to the import of fuels. PM added that the government had not only put a ban on the import of luxury items but also reduced expenditures to stabilize the economy.

The Pak America Business Forum appreciated PM’s efforts for bringing stability into the economy and facilitating the export sectors. The representatives of the forum also thanked the PM for resolving issues of abroad-settled Pakistanis.

The delegation briefed the PM about their issues and provided suggestions on how to resolve them. In response, Shehbaz Sharif assured that the issues will be resolved as early as possible.

President Pak America Business Forum, Riaz Khan, Secretary General Waqar Khan, Senior Vice President Anwar Azam, Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and other senior officials attended the meeting.