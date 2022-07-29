Miftah Assures Chinese Power Generation Companies of Resolving Issues

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Thursday assured the delegation of Chinese companies to resolve prevailing issues at the earliest to ensure timely completion of their projects.

The finance minister held a meeting with a delegation of Chinese power generation companies at the Finance Division.

The Chinese delegation led by China Hub Coal Power Project CEO Ren Lihu, Sahiwal Coal Power Project CEO Li Xin, and Port Qasim Power Plant CEO apprised the minister about their issues.

The minister while highlighting the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the progress and development of Pakistan emphasized that the government is determined to facilitate and enhance cooperation with the Chinese companies working on different projects in Pakistan.

The minister listened to the issues and assured the delegation to address and resolve the issues at the earliest to ensure smooth working and timely completion of their projects.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Chairman, and other officers attended the meeting.