Govt Appoints PML-N Leader’s Brother as Chairman BoD MEPCO

The Federal Government has appointed Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari, the brother of a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Awais Ahmed Laghari, as the chairman of the board of directors (BoD) of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO).

The document states that the Ministry of Power has reconstituted the 13-member BoD of MEPCO for three years.

ALSO READ Govt Plans Additional $4 Billion Forex Inflows in Next 12 Months

Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari, brother of Awais Ahmed Laghari, will be the chairman, while Muhammad Nawazish Ali Pirzada, Rana Yasir Rauf, Main Shahid Iqbal, Khurram Mushtaq, and Fazal Ullah Durrani would be independent directors.

Similarly, Asghar Laghari, Muhammad Jabir, and Amad du Din would be consumer representatives, and the chief executive officer (CEO) of MEPCO would be the Executive Director.

ALSO READ Highest Ever Decline in Rupee Value Raises External Debt by Rs. 3500 Billion

Meanwhile, the representatives of power, finance, and the government of Punjab would be non-executive directors.

Another document states that the Cabinet has also reconstituted the 13-member board of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) under the chairmanship of Muhammad Shoaib Butt.