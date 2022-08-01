Pakistan Army Helicopter Carrying Senior Officers Mysteriously Goes Missing

A helicopter carrying senior officials of the Pakistan Army has reportedly gone missing. The helicopter was on its way to Karachi from Quetta when it went missing.

It has been more than 5 hours since there’s been no trace of the helicopter. There has been no official confirmation from ISPR as well.

According to unconfirmed reports, five senior officers of the Pakistan Army including Corps Commander Quetta, Lt. General Sarfaraz, and DG Coast Guard were onboard the Army Aviation helicopter.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more updates.