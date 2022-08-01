Pakistan Gets Its First Car Tracking App in Urdu

Pakistan has just received its first-ever bilingual tracking application courtesy of Falcon-i, a leading IoT company that provides fleet management and logistic services. Publisher Falcon-i Tracking Limited also has other apps on Google Play Store, but it’s the first and only one available in Urdu as well as English.

Falcon-i is the third and latest application from the company and it should be a lot easier to use for those who have trouble working with English. It is a car tracking app that lets you keep an eye on your vehicles at all times. It is ideal for those who want to manage their fleet of vehicles for free.

It not only tracks your car’s location, but it also tracks car speed and provides alerts for oil changes, car servicing, and more. You can also check your trip history with details such as start time, end time, total distance, and more.

Falcon-i has also enabled biometric authentication so you don’t have to fumble for your username or password. You can either use face recognition or fingerprint scanning for authentication depending on the device you’re using.

The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.