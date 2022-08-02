All You Need to Know About Chevening Scholarships 2023-24

Chevening is an international scholarship program offered by the Government of the United Kingdom (UK) and financed by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office and partner organizations. It provides fully funded scholarships for a one-year Master’s degree in the UK.

Over 50,000 professionals, including 2,000 Pakistanis, have won Chevening scholarships since 1983, and the program is offering more than 1,500 scholarships globally for the year 2023-24.

The Acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Andrew Dalgleish, stated, “If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you”.

Here is everything you need to know about the Chevening scholarships:

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must:

Be citizens of Chevening-eligible countries.

Return to the country for a minimum of two years after the scholarship ends.

Have fulfilled all the requirements of an undergraduate degree to gain entry into the master’s program.

Have a minimum of two years of work experience (2,800 hours).

Have applied to three different UK university courses and have received an offer from at least one of them.

Interested individuals will not be eligible to apply if they:

Hold a British or dual British citizenship (unless the applicant is a British Overseas Citizen, or has British nationality (overseas) and is applying from Hong Kong.

Are an employee, former employee, or relative of an employee of the British government or Chevening Partner organizations.

Have already studied in the UK on a UK government-funded scholarship.

Required Application Documents

All academic certificates and degrees

Two reference letters

One unconditional offer from a UK university

A short biography about the applicant

Passport/National ID (for interview)

Note that the referees should not be relatives or friends of the applicant. However, the referee must know the applicant in an academic or professional capacity.

Chevening may request additional documents via email.

How to Apply?

The application for the scholarship will open on 2 August 2022, as announced by Chevening. Applicants have to register on the online portal to apply for the scholarship.

Benefits

Payment of tuition fees

Economy class travel to and from the applicant’s home country

Arrival, departure, and travel top-up allowances a monthly stipend

£75 for TB testing (where required).

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates are reviewed by reading committees that score them against Chevening, regional, and FCDO objectives.

They are evaluated by academic advisers from UK institutions.

Finally, the shortlisted candidates are invited for an interview at the British Embassy or the High Commission in their home country, which selects the final candidates.

Timeline

Date Process Stage 2 August Applications open 1 November Applications close 2 November Checking the eligibility criteria of the applicants Mid-Nov-Dec Assessment of eligible candidates by reading committees, that send their scores to British Embassies/High Commissions Early-mid February 2023 Shortlisted for interviews February-Late April 2023 Deadline for submitting documents 27 February to 28 April 2023 Interview June 2023 onward Results 13 July 2023 Offer Deadline September/October 2023 Commencement of studies

Deadline

The application process closes on 1 November 2022.

Note: The application portal has not opened yet, news of which will be shared accordingly.