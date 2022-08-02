Petroleum Sales Fall 26% During July 2022

The demand for petroleum products in Pakistan during the first month of the fiscal year 2022 has declined by 26 percent on a month-over-month basis, dropping to 350 kilotonnes compared to 367 kilotonnes during the corresponding month of the previous year.

This was revealed in a report published by Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited. It stated that the decline in demand for petroleum is owing to the higher prices of POL products, which have caused lower sales of petrol during the first month of the fiscal year 2022.

During July, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) recorded the lowest monthly sale in the last 18 years. The demand for HSD fell by a staggering 38 percent on a month-over-month basis, standing at 444 kilotonnes.

Similarly, the sale of other petroleum products also saw a decline during the aforementioned period. Sales of High Octane Blending Component (HOBC) also slid as the demand decreased by 19 percent on a year-over-year and 27 percent on a month-over-month basis.

The petroleum sales volume of almost all the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) saw negative to meager growth rates as the retail market share of state-owned Pakistan State Oil decreased by 2 percent on a month-over-month basis.

Limited economic activities due to rising oil prices and inflationary pressure are the chief factor behind this decrease in sales of POL products.