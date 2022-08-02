Stay Connected with Zong 4G’s Iran Ziyarat Roaming Bundle

Pakistan’s leading digital and telecommunication company, Zong 4G, has announced the continuation of the Iran Ziyarat international roaming bundle.

To facilitate the subscribers on their religious journey, the Iran Ziyarat bundle offers 60 minutes of airtime at PKR 1,000 + tax only for 30 days. To subscribe, Zong’s prepaid customers can dial *4255# or visit the online store and MyZongApp.

“Our Iran Ziyrat bundle is a testament towards our customer-centric approach that will allow Pakistanis to stay in touch with their loved ones back at home. At Zong 4G, we are ensuring that we address the needs of our digitally-savvy customers as they travel for business, personal or religious reasons,” said Zong spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “We are committed to expanding our roaming portfolio for our subscribers by offering more innovative products and services.”

Zong’s industry-leading international roaming plans have allowed Pakistanis to stay in touch with friends and family when traveling internationally. These bundles have been a major help to Pakistani travelers in cross-border communication, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to the Saudi Arabia bundles, Zong had launched industry-leading foreign roaming packages for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and a number of other countries.