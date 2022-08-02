TikTok Launches Special Creator Portal for Pakistan

TikTok is making it easier for people to create engaging content on the platform with its new Creator Portal. The social media giant has launched a Creator Portal page specific to Pakistan called TikTok Creators PK.

The new portal is an educational platform to help you learn how to make better content on TikTok. It includes a series of videos with guidance, tips and tricks, and more to help you maximize your in-app presence and enhance your content.

It will help TikTokers learn skills such as storytelling, community building, creative effects, and more to diversify content creation on the platform.

A statement from TikTok said:

Becoming a creator is as simple as tapping a few buttons, but thriving as a creator takes time, dedication and some education. With the different tools, analytics, effects and creative ideas to balance on a TikTok account, making a strategy for creating content can be daunting.

This should certainly bring more audience to the app and also help Pakistani creators make better videos than before. The new Creator Portal for Pakistan is already live on TikTok. You can check it out here: @tiktokcreatorspakistan.