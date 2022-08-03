Finance Minister Chairs First Meeting of Spectrum Auction Advisory Committee

The auction advisory committee Wednesday unanimously decided to go for auction of 2100 megahertz (MHz) band in 5, 5 megahertz MHz bandwidth for 10 years using the current consultant’s report at net present value.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the first meeting of the spectrum auction advisory committee for the improvement of mobile broadband services in Pakistan at Finance Division.

The committee was briefed about demand and supply and recommendations of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the release of available spectrum for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan. It was also shared that 4G penetration is spectacularly increasing in the country which is good for the development of the IT-related infrastructure in the county.

The finance minister shared that the government is aiming to improve the mobile broadband services in Pakistan as this sector contributes heavily to the development of the country.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq, Minister of Economic Affairs Divison Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, PTA Chairman and other senior officers attended the meeting.