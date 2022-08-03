Here’s the List of Pakistan’s Top Exporters in FY22

Style Textile Ltd., a textile and apparel manufacturer, has beaten all the other brands to become the top exporter of Pakistan in terms of export value during the fiscal year 2022.

This was revealed in a list released by Wali Zahid, an award-winning journalist and C-Level executive coach who coaches several CEOs of the companies listed in the top 100 exporters list on sales growth and profitability.

The top ten companies that generated the highest export value during the fiscal year 2022 are as follows:

Ranking Exporter Name Export Value in USD (Million) Export Value in PKR (Million) 1 Style Textile Pvt Ltd. 612 108,674 2 Nishat Mills Ltd. 409 72,350 3 Interloop Ltd. 405 71,788 4 Artistic Milliners (Pvt) Ltd. 401 70,959 5 Yunus Textile Mills Ltd. 346 61,117 6 Soorty Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd. 342 60,331 7 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd. 304 53,896 8 Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd. 265 46,451 9 United Energy Pakistan Ltd. 260 46,365 10 Masood Textile Mills Ltd. 256 45,156

Style Textile topped the ranking for the third year consecutive year. It is the only company with an export value of more than Rs. 100 billion during the fiscal year 2022.