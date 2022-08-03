Here’s the List of Pakistan’s Top Exporters in FY22

Style Textile Ltd., a textile and apparel manufacturer, has beaten all the other brands to become the top exporter of Pakistan in terms of export value during the fiscal year 2022.
This was revealed in a list released by Wali Zahid, an award-winning journalist and C-Level executive coach who coaches several CEOs of the companies listed in the top 100 exporters list on sales growth and profitability.
The top ten companies that generated the highest export value during the fiscal year 2022 are as follows:
|Ranking
|Exporter Name
|Export Value in USD
(Million)
|Export Value in PKR
(Million)
|1
|Style Textile Pvt Ltd.
|612
|108,674
|2
|Nishat Mills Ltd.
|409
|72,350
|3
|Interloop Ltd.
|405
|71,788
|4
|Artistic Milliners (Pvt) Ltd.
|401
|70,959
|5
|Yunus Textile Mills Ltd.
|346
|61,117
|6
|Soorty Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd.
|342
|60,331
|7
|Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.
|304
|53,896
|8
|Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd.
|265
|46,451
|9
|United Energy Pakistan Ltd.
|260
|46,365
|10
|Masood Textile Mills Ltd.
|256
|45,156
Style Textile topped the ranking for the third year consecutive year. It is the only company with an export value of more than Rs. 100 billion during the fiscal year 2022.